HP Police warns public against spreading coronavirus-related rumours on April Fool's Day

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:22 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday warned the public against spreading rumours regarding COVID-19 or the ongoing lockdown in the name of April Fool's Day. It said FIR will be lodged against anyone found indulging in such pranks on April 1.

In a message posted on social media, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said, "Tomorrow is April 1. Don't spread any rumour regarding COVID-19 or lockdown in the name of April Fool. FIR will be lodged." Similar warnings were issued by police in several other districts of the hill state. As India battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a fake news 'infodemic' is also spreading on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms with numerous false claims, including about an impending emergency declaration and an extension of the lockdown period.

While official agencies and several private fact-checkers keep on promptly debunking the fake news, the full-hoaxes and half-truths continue unabated, including those by some fraudsters trying to mint some easy money by circulating fake bank account details for contributions to the government relief funds. According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll in India due to coronavirus stood at 32 and the total number of COVID-19 cases at 1,251 as on Monday 9.30 PM.

