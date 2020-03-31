Asked officials to find if anyone from Haryana attended Nizamuddin congregation: Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said he had directed officials to find out whether any resident of the state attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West from March 13-15. “I have asked the state home secretary (Vijai Vardhan) to find out if anyone from the state attended the congregation,” Vij told PTI over phone.

He said the officials will gather information from the districts and further action will be taken if someone in the state is found to have attended the congregation. Delhi's Nizamuddin area has been identified as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 in India after several people tested positive for the virus in the past few days.

More than 2,000 delegates from countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 13-15. At least 24 people who were at the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat have been diagnosed with COVID-19, prompting the authorities to cordon off the area and increase testing.

