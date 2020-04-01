Indiabulls group pledges Rs 21 crore to PM CARES Fund

As coronavirus crisis deepens in the country, the Indiabulls Group on Tuesday pledged to donate 21 crore to the Prime Minister's 'Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM-CARES Fund). The group, in a statement, said it hopes to keep supporting the exemplary work done by the Centre and State authorities in conjunction with healthcare professionals across the country.

"This outbreak has spared no nation, and it will take the collective spirit of our entire country to best fight it. Indiabulls Group will aim to support every effort towards that objective" said Sameer Gehlaut, Chairman, Indiabulls Group, "We ask citizens of India to come together and donate to the PM -Cares fund as much as they can during these trying times. We ask you to stay at home, stay safe and protect everyone by protecting yourself first," he added.

Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate has also announced that its officials donated their one-day salary in the PM-CARES fund created to meet the needs in the fight against coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24-hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

There are 1,238 active cases and 124 cured. The total figure also includes 35 fatalities. (ANI)

