Rajasthan govt approves Rs 6,512.93 cr for water transportation during summers

The Rajasthan government has approved Rs 6,512.93 crore for four months till July for ensuring ample water supply in urban and rural areas of the state in the summer season. The amount has been sanctioned to transport water across Rajasthan. Out of the total, Rs 4,112.46 lakh is for rural areas and Rs 2,400.47 lakh for urban areas, an official statement said

Chief Engineer (Urban & NRW) C M Chauhan said currently water transportation is being done in 11 towns and cities in urban areas of the state. For the summer, proposals for 134 cities and towns have been sent by field authorities for urban areas, on the basis of which these approvals have been issued. However, water transport will not be required in all these 134 cities, the official said

Water is being transported in 229 habitats in rural areas of the state. These approvals have been issued on the basis of proposals submitted for water transport works for 14,332 habitats (6,672 villages and 7,662 dhanis) as per the month-wise assessment by the field officials for the coming summer, Chauhan said.