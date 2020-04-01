Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aster DM Healthcare offers facilities in Ker to treat coronavirus patients

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:04 IST
Aster DM Healthcare offers facilities in Ker to treat coronavirus patients

The management of a Dubai-based healthcare provider having a chain of hospitals in Kerala on Wednesday offered 750 beds in its facilities for treating COVID-19 patients in the state. Aster DM Healthcare also announced Rs 2.5 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the efforts taken by the state government to contain and eradicate COVID- 19.

Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, made these announcements following his conversation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the company said in a release here. Aster has hospitals at Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kottakal and Wayanad.

"Aster shall dedicate 750 beds in these hospitals for accepting patients referred by the Government authorities for expert management. Aster shall explore with the Government to organize cluster of isolation/ observation rooms for suspected and positive COVID cases, around the Aster hospitals in Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur by seeking the co-operation of hotel and apartment owners," the release said. The doctors and nurses of Aster shall provide medical support in these facilities, it added.

"We remain committed to working with the governments and the people in the countries that we operate in to help fight COVID-19," Moopen said.PTI TGB PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Reduction in interest rates on small savings heartless, must be rolled back: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday termed the cut in interest rates on small savings as a heartless and shameful act, and demanded its immediate rollback. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the reduction in interest rates on small savings i...

Coronavirus: SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for WHO graded protective gear to medical staff

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking directions for providing WHO graded protective gear to doctors, nurses and medical staff who are treating coronavirus patients across the country. A bench of Just...

Jindal Aluminium contributes Rs 5 cr to PM CARES fund

Jindal Aluminium Ltd JAL on Wednesday said that it has contributed Rs 5 crore to Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation PM CARES fund in order to help the government fight the coronavirus pandemic in India. ...

Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation on Wednesday said they have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. These r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020