Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reduction in interest rates on small savings heartless, must be rolled back: Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:20 IST
Reduction in interest rates on small savings heartless, must be rolled back: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday termed the cut in interest rates on small savings as a heartless and shameful act, and demanded its immediate rollback. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the reduction in interest rates on small savings is irrational, illogical and ill-timed as it has come at a time when the people are already facing hardship due to the lockdown and the economic recession.

The 21-day lockdown was imposed in the country from March 25 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. He also demanded that the government waive interest on EMIs for the three-month period from March to June, saying the moratorium in EMIs is merely hogwash and a postponing exercise.

The Congress leader also demanded that the government comes out with a second tranche of economic relief packages to help small and medium enterprises, and the poor and common people from the economic downturn the country is facing. "The BJP government's decision to cut interest rates on small saving schemes is a heartless and shameful act that will hit the common people, especially the farmers, middle class and the poor who are already suffering due to the downturn in the economy," Shergill told reporters at a press conference held through video conferencing.

"The decision to reduce interest rates on small savings is ill-timed, illogical and irrational,"he said, adding that it will snatch the incomes of 90 crore people in the country. Shergill said the government will earn an additional 26,000 crore through this reduction in interest rates and said it should not act like "Sherlock to extract a pound of flesh from the people".

He said the government should instead work towards raising incomes of people instead of shrinking it, for helping them survive this economic downturn..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Writer Jack Thorne 'feeling better' after suspecting he had COVID-19

British screenwriter Jack Thorne, who suspected he had contracted coronavirus, on Wednesday said he is feeling better and might not have the disease after all. The writer, best known for his work on shows such as His Dark Materials and ...

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, all attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Guwahati on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in Assam to five, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. All the five patients had attended a congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz...

Two doctors of Safdarjung Hospital test positive for COVID-19

Two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Of the two doctors who were tested positive, one is a male posted at COVID-19 unit and the other is a female third-year post graduation student f...

Afghan, Taliban prisoner exchange to begin amid coronavirus

Afghanistan will release some Taliban prisoners this week as part of confidence-building measures crucial for the success of the peace deal signed between America and the Taliban to end nearly two decades of war, officials said on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020