PM CARES fund Modi's blatant attempt at self promotion: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said that labelling the coronavirus fund as "PM CARES fund" was the "blatant self-promotion attempt" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which had no parallel in the world. In a tweet, the state Cabinet mnister said, "Only in India our stimulus package has to be called as the PM garib kalyan yojana. Narendra Modi will not leave any opportunity for self promotion (sic)".

Chavan further said, "No other global leader while announcing a stimulus package had labelled it as President's package or a PM's package or a Trumpackage". He said the Prime Minister's Relief Fund was started by Jawaharlal Nehru in January 1948 to help refugees from Pakistan.

"No other PM felt it necessary to start another national relief fund, except Narendra Modi now. PM CARES fund is a blatant attempt at self promotion," Chavan tweeted. Many business groups and celebrities have announced contributions to the PM CARES fund, which is mainly aimed at combating the coronavirus threat.

In its bid to help the poor tide over the crisis, Union Finance Ministry had last week announced a relief package worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojan..

