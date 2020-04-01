Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt's decision to slash interest on small savings based on 'stupid advice': Chidambaram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:17 IST
Govt's decision to slash interest on small savings based on 'stupid advice': Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday described as a wrong step based on "stupid advice" the government's decision to reduce interest rates on small saving schemes and demanded its rollback. He also said though India's GDP for the last quarter could not be have been more than 4 per cent, it was time to focus on saving people's lives and not the GDP. "I know that sometimes government acts on stupid advice, but I am amazed how stupid this advice was. While reducing the interest rate on PPF and small savings may be technically correct, it is absolutely the wrong time to do so," he said on Twitter.

The former finance minister said in times of acute distress and uncertainty about income, people depend on the interest income on their savings. "Government must reconsider immediately and restore old rates until June 30," he said.

Talking about the GDP, he said after the three quarters' growth rates of 5.6, 5.1 and 4.7 per cent respectively, the fourth quarter of 2019-20 ended Tuesday. "Q4 growth could not have been more than 4 per cent. So annual GDP for 2019-20 must be a disappointing 4.8 per cent," he said. He, however, said, this was the time of discussing growth rate of coronavirus and not GDP. "Once Corona in control automatically GDP will increase," he said on the social networking website.

"In my view, we should not worry about growth now. The focus should be on saving people's lives whatever it takes," he said. Chidambaram also expressed concern over the government not announcing the second financial assistance package during the lockdown imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "That is why I am appalled that the government has not yet announced FAP II after the miserly and disastrous FAP of 25th March," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

UK tests new app that alerts close contacts of coronavirus carriers

The UKs government-funded National Health Service NHS is looking into the feasibility of deploying a mobile phone application that could be used as a contact-tracing tool, which alerts users to their exposure to coronavirus carriers. The ap...

HUL, GlaxoSmithKline shares close lower after announcement of completion of' merger

Shares of Hindustan Unilever and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd on Wednesday fell by up to 5.2 per cent after announcement of completion of GSKCH merger with the FMCG major. Hindustan Unilever scrip declined 5.17 per cent to close ...

Plea in NHRC seeks public health programme for mentally ill homeless people

A petition was moved in National Human Right Commission NHRC on Wednesday seeking directions to the Centre, States and Union Territories to draft and implement a public health programme for the welfare of homeless people with mental illness...

Mizoram engineers extend financial aid in fight against COVID-19

The engineering fraternity of Mizoram on Wednesday joined a host of politicians, corporates and other associations in extending financial help to the state government in its fight against the deadly coronavirus. The Mizoram Engineering Serv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020