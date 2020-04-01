Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 1500 from Guj pesent in Nizamuddin area last month: Govt

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:38 IST
About 1500 from Guj pesent in Nizamuddin area last month: Govt

At least 1500 people from Gujarat were present in Nizamuddin area of Delhi, which is now under a strict lockdown in view of coronavirus outbreak, when a religious congregation was being held there last month, officials said on Wednesday. However, the state government is yet to know the exact number of people who had attended the gathering.

Joint teams of police and civic authorities in Surat, Bhavnagar and neighbouring Botad city traced 60 such people who were believed to be persent in Nizamuddin area and have put them under home as well as institutional quarantine over Tuesday night, an official release stated. Nizamuddin area has emerged as one of the hotspots for coronavirus outbreak since the 'markaz' or gathering of Tabligh-e-Jamaat was held there, prompting many states to launch a massive search for the attendees amidst fear of transmission of the virus.

A Health department release stated that authorities had started tracking these 1,500 people in various cities and districts. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, meanwhile, said that each person from Gujarat who had gone to Delhi earlier this month to attend the markaz will be traced and quarantined.

He said the exact number of people who had attended the event will be announced later this evening. The CM also warned of action agaist those who had attended the markaz.

"We will get the details of people who had gone there from Gujarat by today evening. The exact nunber will also be announced by evening. We will trace each and every one of them and put them under quarantine. We will also lodge complaints agaist them for breaking lockdown rules," he said. Rupni further said that such "irresponsible act which could harm the entire society can never be tolerated".

Meanwhile, Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said that 43 people were traced overnight and were sent to a central quarantine facility. "A detailed questioning of these 43 persons has revealed that only one out of them had actually attended the event inside the Markaz while others had gone to Nizamuddin area for some other work or they were on a business trip," said Surat Commissioner of Police RB Brahmbhatt.

While 13 such persons, who were in Nizamuddin area, were traced and quarantined in Bhavnagar yesterday, four others were quarantined in Botad district, said Inspector General of Police, Ashok Yadav. Ten others were traced and quarantined in Valsad while 15 were quarantined in Navsari so far, said authorities.

PTI PJT PD NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

UK tests new app that alerts close contacts of coronavirus carriers

The UKs government-funded National Health Service NHS is looking into the feasibility of deploying a mobile phone application that could be used as a contact-tracing tool, which alerts users to their exposure to coronavirus carriers. The ap...

HUL, GlaxoSmithKline shares close lower after announcement of completion of' merger

Shares of Hindustan Unilever and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd on Wednesday fell by up to 5.2 per cent after announcement of completion of GSKCH merger with the FMCG major. Hindustan Unilever scrip declined 5.17 per cent to close ...

Plea in NHRC seeks public health programme for mentally ill homeless people

A petition was moved in National Human Right Commission NHRC on Wednesday seeking directions to the Centre, States and Union Territories to draft and implement a public health programme for the welfare of homeless people with mental illness...

Mizoram engineers extend financial aid in fight against COVID-19

The engineering fraternity of Mizoram on Wednesday joined a host of politicians, corporates and other associations in extending financial help to the state government in its fight against the deadly coronavirus. The Mizoram Engineering Serv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020