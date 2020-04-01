Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Markaz committee member in UP looking after guests from Nizamuddin booked

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:43 IST
COVID-19: Markaz committee member in UP looking after guests from Nizamuddin booked

The police here have booked a member of Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz Committee a day after 14 people, including 11 Bangladeshi nationals, who had attended a religious congregation in Hazrat Nizamuddin area in Delhi, were admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital in the district. The Markaz Committee member, Kamaluddin Ansari, had not informed the police about the people living in the guest house in Bhadohi.

According to District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad three Indians along with 11 Bangladeshi nationals, who were on tourist visa, came to Bhadohi on March 4 after attending the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Delhi. No information was provided by them or by the organisers in this regard. The Bangladeshi nationals were openly flouting visa norms by roaming and propagating religion, he said.

"A case has been registered against Kamaluddin Ansari, a member of Markaz Committee of the Tablighi Jamaat under various sections of the IPC, Foreigners Act and the Epidemic Act. The case was registered late on Tuesday night. Ansari did not inform the police about the people living in a guest house," Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh on said Wednesday. "Ansari said on the advice of office bearers of Markaz Committee, he was looking after those staying in the guest house," the police officer said, adding that Ansari has also been quarantined.

On Tuesday evening, the SP had said that preliminarily no symptom of COVID-19 was found in the 14 persons, but as a precautionary measure they have been kept in isolation ward and their samples have been sent for testing. Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15.

"The 11 Bangladeshi nationals started from Dhaka on February 27 and reached Delhi's Hazrat Nizammudin Markaj. From there, 14 persons arrived in Bhadohi and were staying at a guest house of markaj since March 4. In past 25 days, these persons met many people," the SP had said. "They also held religious gatherings at a mosque in Kajipur which were attended by hundreds of people," he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Chile's economic activity grew 2.7% in February - central bank

Chiles economic activity grew 2.7 in February from a year ago, the central bank said on Wednesday.The banks IMACEC economic activity index rose 0.6 from the previous month, as the country bounced back from five months of mass protests. Mini...

Sino-India ties will emerge stronger, scale new heights after COVID-19 pandemic: China

Some of the events planned by India and China to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties starting from Wednesday will be hit by the virus outbreak but the cooperation between the dragon and the elephant will e...

569 participants of religious discourse in Nizamuddin found in state: Official

The Uttar Pradesh government has identified in the state as many as 569 participants to an Islamic religious congregation at Nazamuddin in New Delhi early this month along with several suspected corona-positive foreigners, and has isolated ...

UK tests new app that alerts close contacts of coronavirus carriers

The UKs government-funded National Health Service NHS is looking into the feasibility of deploying a mobile phone application that could be used as a contact-tracing tool, which alerts users to their exposure to coronavirus carriers. The ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020