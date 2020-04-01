J&K: 8 villages in Udhampur declared red zones

Eight villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur have been declared as red zones after it was found that 10 people from the district had attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, officials said on Wednesday. They have been traced and sent to quarantine, officials said, adding that two of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

"After some people tested positive, Megani area and its surrounding villages have been declared as red zones," District Magistrate of Udhampur, Piyush Singla said. The villages include Kotli Paie, Chopra Shop, Rehambal, Megiyot, Rakh Sansu, More Duggar, Padam and Jib, he said.

"The entire area has been sealed and people have been asked not to make any movement," he said. Singla said nearly 100 health professionals have been sent to the area to trace those who may have come in contact with the ten people so that necessary action can be taken.

Udhampur district has been completely sealed and all entry and exit points have been blocked as per the directions, he said, adding only vehicles of essential services and some vehicles of SRTC will be allowed on the highway..

