Left Menu
Development News Edition

David Mabuza conveys condolences on passing of Prof. Gita Ramjee

Professor Ramjee was the former Chief Specialist Scientist and Director of the South African Medical Research Council’s (SAMRC) HIV Prevention Research Unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:29 IST
David Mabuza conveys condolences on passing of Prof. Gita Ramjee
"We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Professor Ramjee as well as to the medical research community. May her soul rest in peace," said the Deputy President. Image Credit: Twitter(@ThuliMadonsela3)

South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) Chairperson, Deputy President David Mabuza, has conveyed condolences on the passing of Professor Gita Ramjee.

Professor Ramjee was the former Chief Specialist Scientist and Director of the South African Medical Research Council's (SAMRC) HIV Prevention Research Unit.

She succumbed to complications emanating from the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19.

"The passing of Professor Ramjee comes as a huge blow to the entirety of the healthcare sector and the global fight against HIV/AIDS. In her, we have indeed lost a champion in the fight against the HIV epidemic, ironically at the hands of this global pandemic.

"We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Professor Ramjee as well as to the medical research community. May her soul rest in peace," said the Deputy President.

Professor Ramjee was renowned for her work on finding HIV prevention methods that were conducive to the lifestyles, circumstances and perceived risk factors that South African women face as well as in the attempts to find an effective HIV vaccine.

Internationally recognized for her expertise in the field of microbicide research, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award for HIV Prevention.

Ramjee was also honored with the Outstanding Female Scientist Award by the European Development Clinical Trials Partnerships for her life's work that has focused on finding new HIV prevention methods.

Additionally, Professor Ramjee was a reviewer and editor of several scientific journals and a member of a number of local and international committees and advisory groups, including the Academy of Science of South Africa and SANAC.

In honor of Professor Ramjee, the Deputy President appealed to all South Africans to adhere to the regulations of the 21-day lockdown to ensure the spread of COVID-19 is halted and the battle against the virus is won.

"In her honor, we should heed the call to flatten the curve by strengthening our responses to this global pandemic as well as continue the fight to achieve zero new HIV infections," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

UK records over 500 daily coronavirus deaths for first time

Britain reported 563 daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the first time the national toll has exceeded 500, bringing the total fatalities to 2,352, according to official figuresAs of 5 pm 1600 GMT on 31 March, of those hospitalised in th...

COVID-19: CBSE not to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams in foreign countries.

COVID-19 CBSE not to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams in foreign countries....

April 1, rent's due: Many struggle to pay in virus outbreak

Its the first of the month, and everybody knows the rents due. For millions of Americans, Wednesday is the first time the landlord is knocking on the door since the coronavirus outbreak turned the economy upside down. Many of those renters ...

ADB sells USD 4.5 bn bonds

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Wednesday said it has sold USD 4.5 billion global bonds, its largest-ever single tranche outing. The proceeds will be part of its ordinary capital resources, it added. ADB plans to raise around USD 25 b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020