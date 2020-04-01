CM donates annual salary of Rs 24.10 lakh to fight COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced he has donated his annual salary of Rs 24.10 lakh to the 'Chief Minister's Relief Fund COVID-19.' He appealed to Ministers, legislators, Members of Parliament, officials and citizens to also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the coronavirus outbreak. "It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together.

Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona.

Thank you," Yediyurappa tweeted, along with a video message announcing the same. The Chief Minister handed over the cheque of Rs 24. 10 lakh, his one year's salary, to Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar.

Yediyurappa also said Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has given a cheque of Rs five lakh towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund COVID-19. The Chief Minister had on March 25 appealed to the people to help the state government by donating money for the advanced medical support system to fight the spread of COVID- 19.

Those willing to donate can transfer funds online and also send cheques or DDs to Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID- 19, he had said..

