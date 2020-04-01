Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM donates annual salary of Rs 24.10 lakh to fight COVID-19

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:34 IST
CM donates annual salary of Rs 24.10 lakh to fight COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced he has donated his annual salary of Rs 24.10 lakh to the 'Chief Minister's Relief Fund COVID-19.' He appealed to Ministers, legislators, Members of Parliament, officials and citizens to also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the coronavirus outbreak. "It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together.

Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona.

Thank you," Yediyurappa tweeted, along with a video message announcing the same. The Chief Minister handed over the cheque of Rs 24. 10 lakh, his one year's salary, to Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar.

Yediyurappa also said Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has given a cheque of Rs five lakh towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund COVID-19. The Chief Minister had on March 25 appealed to the people to help the state government by donating money for the advanced medical support system to fight the spread of COVID- 19.

Those willing to donate can transfer funds online and also send cheques or DDs to Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID- 19, he had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Pledges $500 Million For Employees Whose Jobs Are Impacted By Coronavirus- CNBC

April 1 Reuters - COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS PLEDGES 500 MILLION FOR EMPLOYEES WHOSE JOBS ARE IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS- CNBC Source text httpscnb.cx2Uz5sNR Further company coverage...

Total of 40.5 lakh transactions effected through POSB and IPPB during lockdown

During the lockdown period as on 31.03.2020, 34 lakh transactions were effected through POSB Post Office Savings Bank and 6.5 lakh transactions were effected through IPPBIndia Post Payments Bank.Around 2 lakh accountable mails including spe...

UK records over 500 daily coronavirus deaths for first time

Britain reported 563 daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the first time the national toll has exceeded 500, bringing the total fatalities to 2,352, according to official figuresAs of 5 pm 1600 GMT on 31 March, of those hospitalised in th...

COVID-19: CBSE not to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams in foreign countries.

COVID-19 CBSE not to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams in foreign countries....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020