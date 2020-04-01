Left Menu
Most in JK who attended Tablighi event traced, being sent to quarantine: DGP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:33 IST
Most people in Jammu and Kashmir who attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation held at Nizamuddin in Delhi have been traced and will be sent to quarantine, Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh said Wednesday. "We have traced almost all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi. They will be sent to quarantine by health authorities," Singh told reporters during a visit to Kathua to review the arrangements at the Ladakhpur inter-state border check post.

He, however, did not disclose the number of such people who have been identified in the Union Territory. "They had come from there (Nizamuddin, Delhi), were in their homes here and did not share with authorities and did not inform us. The entire chain is being traced. Police and other personnel are working round the clock to trace the contacts of those who had attended the Tablighi event and come to the UT," he added. A divisional level officer in Jammu also said most of these people have been traced and many of them have been sent to quarantine.

As per available information, 10 of them have been sent to quarantine in Jammu, seven in Kathua and 10 in Udhampur. The DGP said there was increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the UT because people who returned from outside did not disclose their travel history.

