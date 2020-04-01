PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 10 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 87 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 5 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 23 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 15 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 9 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 120 5 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 5 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 82 6 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 29 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 55 2 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 105 9 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 265 26 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 13 3 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 86 0 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 322 39 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 4 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 46 1 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 108 14 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 234 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 77 14 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 7 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 113 17 2 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 34 0 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1862 158 54 ------------------------------------------------------------ The union health ministry has placed the total number of cases at 1637 and the death toll at 38. The ministry said that 133 people have so far recovered from the infection.

