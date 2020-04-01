South Eastern Railway achieves highest-ever growth of 10.63pc in freight

The South Eastern Railway has loaded 171.33 million tonnes of freight in 2019-20 fiscal as against 154.87 million tonnes loaded during the previous financial year, achieving a growth of 10.63 per cent, a senior official said here on Wednesday. The incremental loading of 16.46 million tonnes is the highest-ever achieved by the SER, its spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

SER has also surpassed the Railway Boards target of 164 million tonnes of freight for 2019-20 fiscal by loading 7.33 million tonnes more, Ghosh said. He said that SER's performance in punctuality of passenger trains has also been good during 2019-20, adding that the overall punctuality of mail/express, passenger and suburban trains has been 89.96 per cent, which is 0.29 per cent more than the previous fiscal.

The punctuality of only mail/express trains has been 79.73 which is 2.58 per cent more than 2018-19, Ghosh said. PTI AMR SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.