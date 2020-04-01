Left Menu
Jodhpur police trace 40 people associated with Tablighi Jamaat

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:58 IST
Jodhpur police have traced 40 people in different mosques of the district in its search for followers of Tablighi Jamaat who appear to have participated in a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin. The people belong to states including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and had come to Jodhpur at different periods but could not move out after the natiownide lockdown was imposed last week.

“All of them belonged to different jamaats from AP, Gujarat and Maharashtra but none of them have any history of participation in the Nizamuddin Markaz,” Jodhpur Police Commissioner Prafulla Kumar said on Wednesday. He said that 14 of them belonged to AP, 11 from Gujarat and 15 from Maharashtra, who had come to Jodhpur a few days back and had been staying in mosques in different locations of the city.

The group from AP had come from Jaisalmer about a week back while those from Gujarat had come 20 days back. “We have been checking whether they were supposed to attend the Nizamuddin Markaz or not. Their travel history was also being verified," Kumar added.

All of them have been screened and none of them have shown any symptoms of COVID-19 so far. After screening, they have been isolated in different mosques for 14 days quarantine. Police have been deployed at these mosques to keep an eye on them to ensure they do not violate the quarantine period.

Meanwhile, the presence of more such persons who could have attended the congregation has not been ruled out yet. Some persons have also been tracked in Shiv village of Barmer district, who are said to have been scheduled to go to Delhi but got stuck due to lockdown. They have also been quarantined in a mosque in the village.

Eight persons, who had been staying in a hotel in the city, have been screened and quarantined in the hotel itself for links to the congregation. Over 500 people linked to the Jamaat's religious congregation in Delhi have since visited 13 districts of Rajasthan and they will be screened for possible symptoms of coronavirus, DGP Bhupendra Singh said earlier in the day.

