Two booked for violation of lockdown restrictions in Himachal's Mandi

Police on Wednesday booked two people for the violation of the lockdown restrictions by holding a havan at a temple in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. All social and religious gatherings in Himachal Pradesh are banned since March 24 to check the spread of COVID-19.

Mandi SP Gurdev Sharma said Chaina Ram and Duni Chand were booked under Sections 34, 189 and 269 of the IPC for holding the havan at Paddar's Shiv Mandir. A few days ago, the Mandi police registered a case against the host of a Bhagwad katha, priest and those who attended it at Dharmpur.

The SP said the Mandi police till Wednesday have registered 30 cases for various violations during the lockdown beside impounding 25 vehicles..

