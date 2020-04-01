Left Menu
Development News Edition

First coronavirus deaths in UP; patients die in Gorakhpur, Meerut

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:13 IST
First coronavirus deaths in UP; patients die in Gorakhpur, Meerut

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported its first coronavirus deaths with one casualty each in Gorakhpur and Meerut as the total number of positive patients rose to 113. A 25-year-old Basti man died at Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College on Monday before his test reports had come in, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

He was admitted there on Sunday, but was being treated at Basti’s district hospital and other places for liver and kidney ailments for the last three months. In an official tally released by the state government, the death is listed under Basti district.

The other UP victim was the 72-year-old father-in-law of a Maharashtra man, who had come to Meerut on a visit and infected 16 relatives, district officials said. Six people, including doctor and paramedical staff, who came in contact with the Basti victim have been quarantined, Gorakhpur District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan told reporters.

“We have alerted the Basti administration and they are also tracking each person who came in contact or attended the funeral,” he said. Out of the 113 people infected across the state, 17 are now cured and discharged from hospital, Principal Secretary Prasad said in Lucknow.

In Meerut, 17 of the 19 coronavirus patients are linked to a pottery businessman who had come on a visit from Amravati on March 19. He took part in a wedding ceremony the next day and was hospitalised last Thursday.

While his father-in-law has succumbed to COVID-19, the elderly man’s wife, their four sons and four daughter-in-laws are admitted at the Meerut Medical College’s coronavirus ward. Comparing numbers, Prasad claimed that the lockdown and personal hygiene appear to be making an impact.

He said if proper protocol is maintained, the virus could be controlled. The official said cases have been reported from 16 districts in the state so far. Most of them are from the four clusters of Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bareilly.

Noida has reported 46 positive cases, Meerut 19, Ghaziabad nine and Bareilly six, he said..

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Take actions for redressal of migrant labourers' grievances during lockdown: Health secy to states

The Union Health Secretary on Wednesday asked states and union territories to take necessary actions for redressal of grievances of migrant labourers amid a nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus, as directed by the Supreme Court. Secret...

Swiss distillery shifts from schnapps to sanitiser

A Swiss distillery has converted its production of pear schnapps to make disinfectant hand gel for use against the coronavirus.Morand Distillery, a family-run business founded in 1889 in Martigny in the Valais canton, is using up its stocks...

Italy urgently seeks safe exit from punishing lockdown

Italys coronavirus epidemic may be slowing, but critics warn the government is falling seriously behind on strategies to lift the punishing nationwide lockdown and reboot the economy. Nearly 12,500 people have died of the virus so far accor...

Perks of former JK CMs withdrawn

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers have lost all perks after the Centre repealed or amended 138 legislations of the erstwhile state. According to a gazette notification on Wednesday, the government amended the Jammu and Kashmir State ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020