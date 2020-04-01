In a first, Guj govt holds cabinet meet via video conference

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday held the weekly Cabinet meeting through video conference amid the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In a release, the state government claimed that this was for the first time in the country that a Cabinet meeting was organised using such facility.

While Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel attended the meeting from the CM's official residence in Gandhinagar, other ministers joined from different locations across the state through video conferencing, it said. Rupani and Patel were accompanied by Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja, Education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Chief Secretary Anil Mukim and State DGP Shivanand Jha.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Rupani said he had not stepped out of his house since March 20. "It is important we all adhere to the PM's call of social distancing and remain inside the 'Laxman Rekha'. I have not stepped out of my house since March 20. Today, I chaired the Cabinet meet via video conference," the CM added.

