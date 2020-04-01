Left Menu
Development News Edition

COLUMN-U.S. oil output set to plunge as storage fills: Kemp

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:47 IST
COLUMN-U.S. oil output set to plunge as storage fills: Kemp

Ultra-low oil prices and full storage tanks and pipelines will force an unprecedentedly fast decline in U.S. output this year as producers are forced to choke or shut old wells and cut back new drilling.

In normal times, it usually takes an average of 4-5 months for lower prices to filter through into a reduction in new drilling and 9-12 months to feed through into a decline in output. But the current adjustment is likely to be much faster as the industry struggles to cope with the largest economic and price shock since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Production warfare between Saudi Arabia and Russia, compounded by the enforced shut down of much of the business and transport system as a result of coronavirus, has created an enormous oversupply. Global oil inventories are estimated to be increasing at the rate of 25 million barrels per day (bpd) and storage capacity in pipelines, refineries, tank farms and vessels at sea is rapidly filling up.

Prices for crude due to be produced in the next few weeks and months have plunged as traders become concerned whether there will be enough tankage to store it all until consumption picks up. CRISIS POINT

Front-month U.S. futures prices for crude due to be delivered in May are down by two-thirds compared with the same point last year, the fastest year-on-year decline for decades. After adjusting for inflation, wellhead prices in the fields of west Texas, those actually received by producers, have fallen to their lowest level, or close to it, since before the first oil shock in 1973.

In response, U.S. shale firms have slashed the number of rigs drilling for oil by 59 (9%) in the last two weeks, with 40 idled in the last week alone, the fastest one-week reduction for five years. More rigs are likely to be idled in the weeks ahead as shale firms cancel drilling contracts and decline to enter new ones to conserve cash.

And completion contracts for casing, fracturing, installing surface gear and hooking up new wells to the gathering system are also set to drop sharply. The result is that U.S. crude oil output should start to decline significantly within the next 3-4 months at the outside, and possibly sooner.

If producers are forced to choke back existing wells, and shut-in aging “stripper wells” producing just a few barrels per day, because they are no longer able to cover operating costs, the decline could come even faster. BOOM TO BUST

During the last oil price crash, prices started falling in July 2014, the number of rigs drilling turned down in October 2014, but output did not start to fall until May 2015 and was not down year-on-year until Dec 2015. There was a delay of four months between prices turning down and drilling slowing; 10 months until production turned lower; and almost 18 months before output was dropping year-on-year.

This time the physical oil shock is an order of magnitude larger and the corresponding adjustment will have to come much faster (https://reut.rs/39ygJSP). U.S. oil production is likely to turn down by June or July and is likely to be falling year-on-year well before the end of 2020.

In its most recent forecast, after the volume war erupted but before the global economy went into lockdown, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted output would be broadly flat through the rest of 2020/21. The most recent forecast showed output essentially flat year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2021 (“Short-Term Energy Outlook”, EIA, March 9).

Since then, however, prices have fallen by a further $12 per barrel (39%) to levels that are unsustainable for many smaller and higher-cost producers. If prices remain near current levels for more than a very short period, production will be falling rapidly by the end of 2020 and through 2021.

In the last price slump, U.S. output went from year-on-year growth of 1.5 million bpd in the fourth quarter of 2014 to a decline of 800,000 bpd year-on-year by the third quarter of 2016. This time, output was growing at an even more spectacular 2.0 million bpd year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2018, but the eventual plunge is set to be even more severe.

Related columns: - Global oil storage to fill rapidly as consumption plunges (Reuters, March 27)

- Global economy hit by severest slump since the 1930s (Reuters, March 20) (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

J&K Cong hits out at Centre, BJP over 'betrayal' on domicile issue

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Wednesday strongly reacted to Centres new domicile rules for for appointments to government posts in the Union Territory, terming it as a cruel joke with the local youth. Nearly eight months a...

CBSE to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams for only 29 subjects crucial for promotion, admission

All class 1-8 students of CBSE will be promoted to the next level and pending class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted only in 29 subjects that are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions in view of the coronav...

12 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, all attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi

Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 13, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. All the patients had attended a congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Marka...

Tablighi Jamaat participant tries to commit suicide in Delhi hospital

One of the persons who had attended an event at Markaz Nizamuddin and was admitted to a hospital here tried to commit suicide on Wednesday. Hospital admin at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi said, People from Markaz Nizamuddin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020