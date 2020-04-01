State-wise list of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi

State-wise list of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:47 IST
Following is a state-wise list of the number of people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month according to estimates provided by officials: STATE/UT NO. OF PEOPLE Tamil Nadu 1,500 (approx) Gujarat 1,500 (visited Nizamuddin area) Telangana 1,000 (approx) Uttar Pradesh 569 Haryana 503 Maharashtra 252 Himachal Pradesh 167 Madhya Pradesh 107 Chhattisgarh 101 Bihar 81 West Bengal 71 Uttarakhand 48 Odisha 4 Arunachal Pradesh 1 PTI TEAM DIV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Mandatory for foreign travellers to register themselves on return to Odisha
Mandatory for foreign travellers to register themselves on return to Odisha
SC issues notice to Madhya Pradesh govt on plea of ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking immediate floor test in assembly.
SC allows 16 rebel Madhya Pradesh Cong MLAs to file plea seeking to implead themselves as parties in ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's case.
Arunachal Pradesh: CIHCS land issue stalemate ends