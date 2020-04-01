State-wise list of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi

Following is a state-wise list of the number of people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month according to estimates provided by officials: STATE/UT NO. OF PEOPLE Tamil Nadu 1,500 (approx) Gujarat 1,500 (visited Nizamuddin area) Telangana 1,000 (approx) Uttar Pradesh 569 Haryana 503 Maharashtra 252 Himachal Pradesh 167 Madhya Pradesh 107 Chhattisgarh 101 Bihar 81 West Bengal 71 Uttarakhand 48 Odisha 4 Arunachal Pradesh 1 PTI TEAM DIV

