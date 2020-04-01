NCDC and Indian Potash jointly contribute Rs.11 crore to PM CARES Fund

On the appeal of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and Indian Potash Limited have jointly contributed a sum of Rs.11 crore towards the PM CARES Fund in order to tackle the Covid-19 threat. NCDC Managing Director Shri Sundeep Kumar Nayak presented a cheque of Rs.11 crore to the Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar here today.

NCDC extends financial assistance to villagers through the cooperatives. In the last financial year, it has extended loans to farmers and the rural population to the tune of Rs.30,000 crore.

Companies and Institutions under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare have been making contributions in crores of Rupees to Shri Tomar towards the PM CARES Fund.

The Minister has himself contributed Rs.1 crore from the MPLADS Fund and one month of his salary. Besides, he has contributed Rs.50 lakh for related works in his constituency, Morena-Sheopur.

(With Inputs from PIB)

