Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 7 new cases of COVID-19 in J&K, total goes up to 62

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:35 IST
With 7 new cases of COVID-19 in J&K, total goes up to 62

The Jammu and Kashmir government said seven people tested positive on Wednesday taking the number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to 62, an official said. Principal Secretary Planning, Information, Rohit Kansal told reporters that there are 62 positive cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir till now.

Giving a breakup of the figures at a press briefing, Kansal said 58 are active cases of which 48 are in Kashmir division and 10 in Jammu division. “A total of 17,041 cases are under surveillance so far. This is a dynamic process and while some cases who complete their period are being released for home quarantine, newer cases keep getting added as per contact tracing results,” Kansal, who is also the government spokesperson, said.

The government is conscious that there has been concern among the public about many cases being tested positive, he pointed out. “However, we would like to emphasise that we have a robust tracing process. Many of the positive cases could be traced as a result of a vigorous contact tracing exercise undertaken by the administration," Kansal added.

As per the daily bulletin on novel coronavirus, seven new positive cases of COVID-19, all from Kashmir division, taking the total to 62. Till date, 17,041 travellers and other people who came in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 10,355 people in home quarantine including at facilities operated by the government, 516 in hospital quarantine, 52 in hospital isolation and 3,961 under home surveillance, the bulletin stated.

Besides, 2,157 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period, it added. Further, the bulletin stated that till date 977 samples have been sent for testing of which 911 have tested as negative, 62 positive and 4 reports are awaited.

As many as 300 people have been released from quarantine facilities in Kathua and sent home on Wednesday, while 236 people were discharged from various quarantine facilities in Srinagar city earlier in the day after they completed their isolation period, officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

US Open tennis still set for Aug. 31 start: organizers

US Open organizers still plan to host the Grand Slam event starting August 31 in New York, the US Tennis Association said Wednesday in the wake of Wimbledon being cancelled. Even as indoor courts at the National Tennis center were being use...

UP chief minister directs officials to ensure compliance of lockdown orders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure the compliance of the lockdown orders, said an officials here on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said the chief minister has asked ...

JAC demands payment of full wages; Cong slams TRS govt

The Joint Action Committee of Telangana government employees has demanded that the state state government pay full salaries and not defer payment as decided on account of the lockdown due to COVID-19. The government move also drew flak from...

COVID-19: PM shares Ayush Ministry protocol to stay fit, says he drinks only hot water

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared an Ayush Ministry protocol on ways to stay fit and enhance immunity during coronavirus spread and urged people to make it a part of their livesLets keep the focus on being healthy. After all,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020