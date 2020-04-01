Cong cites reports of India exporting protective gear to Serbia; calls it ‘criminal’, ‘inhuman’

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday said it was criminal to export personal protection equipment at a time when the country's doctors and paramedics were struggling to get them. He was citing reports about India exporting personal protection equipment to Serbia and quoted a tweet from UNDP in Serbia saying the second cargo plane with 90 tonnes of medical protective equipment landed from India to Belgrade on Wednesday. "What is this happening Mr Prime Minister Narendra Modi? While Frontline Indian Health workers are struggling for protective equipment we are supplying Serbia," Tewari said on Twitter. "Air India to fly out Germans and 90 tonnes of Protective Medical Equipment to Serbia. Are we nuts? This is CRIMINAL," he said. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also alleged that the decision to export personal protection equipment to Serbia was "inhuman". "This also shows the love of the BJP for foreigners and betrayal of our own people...This decision is of profiteering and betrayal with Indians," he said at a party briefing. PTI SKC SRY

