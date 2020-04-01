Left Menu
Trump, oil CEOs to discuss aid, possible tariffs on Saudi oil -WSJ

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:37 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet with oil executives on Friday to discuss potential aid to the industry, including possible tariffs on oil imports from Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified sources.

The meeting is to take place at the White House and will include Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp, the newspaper said in a report on Wednesday.

