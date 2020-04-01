Left Menu
COVID-19: TN CM relief fund gets Rs 36.34 crore

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:46 IST
COVID-19: TN CM relief fund gets Rs 36.34 crore

Several multi-national companies, individuals and prominent personalities have made a total contribution of Rs 36.34 crore towards the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to aid the Tamil Nadu government in its fight to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state. Days after an appeal made by Chief Minister K Palaniswami seeking contributions to support his government in thwarting the spread of the virus and aiding several other related work, the government said donations ranging from Rs five crore to Rs 10 lakh have been received.

"HCL (Technologies) has come forward to provide to the government 500 ventilators worth Rs 37.5 crore," an official release here said. Companies including TVS Motors and Shakti Masala donated Rs five crore each while the Tamil Nadu Governor's office and the DMK Trust made donations of Rs one crore each, it said.

Kanchi Kamakoti Math and former Union Minister M K Alagiri were among those who had pitched in with Rs 10 lakh each. Palaniswami had made the appeal on March 27.

As on March 31, Rs 36.34 crore has been received totally, the government said..

