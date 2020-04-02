COVID-19: Doctors, paramedics in Kashmir cautioned against public criticism of govt efforts

Authorities in Kashmir Wednesday cautioned government doctors and paramedics of strict action for publicly criticising the efforts of the administration to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. An order issued by Health Services Director Samir Mattoo said it has been observed that some of the government servants are publicly criticising the efforts of the administration to combat the pandemic, which is against the service conduct rules.

"There can be a difference of opinion or some minor issues, which the government employees can bring to the notice of concerned authorities so that the issue is redressed instead of putting that issue in social media, print and electronic media, which is causing more harm than good to the public and administration in combating pandemic of COVID-19," the order read. The order said strict action will be initiated against such elements who resort to such uncalled for reporting to media.

"Any person disobeying any regulation or order made under the Epidemic Diseases, Act, 1897, shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860), Mattoo said in the order..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.