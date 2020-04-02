Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Woman arrested for spreading rumours, Odisha govt warns people

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-04-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 01:06 IST
COVID-19: Woman arrested for spreading rumours, Odisha govt warns people

The Odisha government on Wednesday said that strict action will be taken against anyone for spreading fake news after a woman was arrested in Bhadrak for doing so. Odishas COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said that some rumours were being spread after detection of the fourth COVID-19 patient.

Any rumour related to COVID-19 is being dealt with severely. This will not be tolerated and strong action will be taken against the rumour-mongers. For any fake news, action shall be taken against persons concerned under the IT Act and the Epidemic Act, he said. In addition, the Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, on Wednesday, registered a criminal case at Malgodown Police Station against a resident of Jobra in Cuttack for spreading fake news.

People engaged in spreading fake news are anti- national, Bagchi said. If people fear to report in case they develop symptoms of being infected with the coronavirus then they may become super-spreader of the virus and cause damage to the society, he said.

From the morning of March 31 to April 1, a total of 219 cases have been registered by the police for different violations of regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19, Bagchi said. A total of 197 cases have been registered for violation of lockdown, nine cases for violation of home quarantine and 13 cases related to other incidents violations, he informed.

Giving details of Odishas 4th COVID-19 positive patient, Bagchi said he is a 29-year-old professional working in Dubai. "He reached Kolkata from Dubai on March 18. From there he travelled alone to Howrah station and from there he boarded a train to Bhadrak, and from Bhadrak station he took an autorickshaw to reach home, he said.

The man has been under home quarantine since March 30 and tested positive for the COVID-19 on March 31, Bagchi said, adding that the patient came in contact with seven persons. He said that the states first two persons had come in contact with 55 people, while the third patient had come in contacted 112 people.

All the persons who had come in contact with the COVID-19 patients have been quarantined, he said. Speaking about the states overall COVID-19 situation, Bagchi said till Wednesday noon, out of a total of 610 samples, four samples tested positive for the coronavirus.

A total of 88 persons are in isolation in different hospitals, he said, adding that a total of 15,045 persons have registered themselves through online and the 104 health Helpline. Out of these, 4,332 persons came to the state from abroad and 10,713 persons from other states.

Bagchi also said as many as 6,833 temporary medical centres have been set up in 6,798 gram panchayats. Similarly, the state government has also prepared 377 dedicated quarantine centres with a capacity of 32,538 across 114 urban local bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil confirms first indigenous coronavirus case in the Amazon

An indigenous woman in a village deep in the Amazon rainforest has contracted the novel coronavirus, the first case reported among Brazils more than 300 tribes, the Health Ministrys indigenous health service Sesai said on Wednesday. The 20-...

New York governor blasts 'selfish' residents; California short on hospital beds

The governor of New York on Wednesday cracked down even harder on public gatherings in the face of the coronavirus, calling residents who disregarded stay-at-home rules selfish as Californias governor warned his state will run out of hospit...

Six-week-old newborn dies of coronavirus in US: state governor

A six-week-old infant has died of complications relating to COVID-19, the governor of the US state of Connecticut has said, in one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus. Governor Ned Lamont tweeted on Wednesday that the newborn was...

'Thank you China!!!' Mexico grateful for coronavirus medical supplies

Mexicos top diplomat thanked two Chinese charities for donating medical supplies to help stem the coronavirus outbreak in an online message that went viral. Thank you China Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote in a Twitter post late Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020