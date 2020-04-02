Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida CMO shunted amid COVID-19 outbreak

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-04-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 10:11 IST
Noida CMO shunted amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Uttar Pradesh government has shunted out the chief medical officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar Anurag Bhargava, according to an official order. Bhargava is the second high-level officer to be shifted in Noida after the district magistrate was shunted out earlier this week after a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the coronavirus situation.

A P Chauturvedi has been appointed as the CMO replacing Bhargava with immediate effect, stated the order that was issued on Tuesday night by Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) to the UP government Amit Mohan Prasad. “Bhargava is being attached with Narendra Bhooshan, the chief executive officer of the Greater Noida Authority, who has been appointed by the state government as the nodal officer in-charge of Gautam Buddh Nagar for efforts to control the coronavirus infection to provide him support,” the order stated.

“Bhargava is directed to immediately hand over the charge to Chaturvedi and offer his services to the nodal officer (Bhooshan),” it added. Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida, has emerged as one of the hotspots for coronavirus cases in the country with 48 COVID-19 positive patients so far and has reported the maximum cases for any district in UP.

Prior to the CMO, Brijesh Narain Singh was abruptly shunted out as the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar on March 31, within hours of a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister to review the situation in the wake of the pandemic. The chief minister had reprimanded the officers for “their inability” to contain the spread of the virus and particularly handling of a private company in Noida which is suspected to have triggered a chain of infections.

The company, Cease Fire, was on March 29 booked for endangering the lives of people and other charges on a complaint by Bhargava and has now been sealed, even as the local Health Department officials said that the source of infection to over 30 people could be traced to this firm located in Sector 135..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Three get 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown

A Baramati court here in Maharashtra has awarded three-day imprisonment to three people for violating the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus. This is, perhaps, the first case of conviction for violating ...

Recko raises USD 6 Million in Series A funding

Recko, a Bengaluru-based enterprise fintech startup that enables AI-powered reconciliation of digital transactions, announced on Thursday it has raised USD six million in Series A funding. The investment was led by Vertex Ventures SEA and I...

Guatemalan migrant in U.S. custody positive for coronavirus - foreign ministry

A Guatemalan migrant in U.S. custody has been hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States, the Guatemalan foreign ministry said on Wednesday.It was the first case of a Guatemalan in U.S. immigration detention testing positive for the...

On Ram Navami, Kejriwal seeks strength from Lord Ram to fight coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami and sought strength from Lord Ram for all, especially healthcare personnel, to fight coronavirus. The spring festival of Ram Navami is celebrated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020