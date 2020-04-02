Prez, VP to hold second video conference with Governors, LGs on Friday

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will hold a video-conference on Friday with Governors, Lieutenant Governors and administrators of all states and union territories to bolster the fight against coronavirus. This will be the second such conference, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

In the first video-conference held on March 27, Delhi Lt Governor and 14 Governors -- from the worst hit areas -- were shortlisted to share their experiences. The remaining Governors/LGs and Administrators will share their experiences Friday, it said. The agenda of the conference will be the status of COVID-19 in the states, the role of the Red Cross with focus on vulnerable sections, and the role of civil society/voluntary organisations/private sector in complementing the efforts of the Union and state governments to contain the spread of coronavirus, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.