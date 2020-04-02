32 Nizamuddin attendees of Tripura quarantined

A total of 32 people from Tripura attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin and all of them have now been quarantined along with their family members, an official said on Thursday. The religious event held last month has become a key source for the spread of coronavirus and six of its attendees from Telangana died of COVID-19.

The 32 people who were present at the congregation and 40 members of their families were placed in a quarantine facility, Nodal officer for coronavirus in Tripura, Deep Debbarma said. Of the 72 people, 33 were tested at the states lone COVID -19 examination centre in the Agartala Government Medical College and Hospital and the results were negative for all, he said.

The test results of the remaining 39 are yet to come, Debbarma told PTI. He said, altogether 141 people have so far been examined in the state for novel coronavirus infection and none of them was tested positive.

Debbarma said altogether 7,070 people are now in quarantine in Tripura and 1,646 people have completed their quarantine period..

