Arunachal Police traces 12 more people who attended Nizamuddin event

The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Thursday traced 12 more persons, who had attended a congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin West last month, an officer said. The police traced the 12 persons after the news of first COVID-19 case was reported from Lohit district of the state on Thursday morning, the offficer said.

The 12 persons who went to the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, stayed in the National Capital from March 2 to 4, left Delhi on March 5 by train and reached Naharlagun railway station, near here, on March 7, Capital SP Tumme Amo said. Of the 12 persons, four were traced in Itanagar, two in Naharlagun, one in Nirjuli and another five from Laluk in Assams North Lakhimpur district, the SP said.

"The individuals have been traced and have been taken to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) for necessary tests to be conducted," Amo said. TRIHMS sources said that the 12 persons are kept in the isolation ward and their swab samples have been collected and would be sent for test.

The state government had already designated TRIHMS as the specialized hospital to deal with COVID-19 cases. Earlier the state government had traced seven persons, including the 31-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 at Tezu and another six from Namsai district who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin West last month.

