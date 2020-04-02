JK police sets up helplines for aged & differently-abled people in several districts

The Jammu and Kashmir police has set up a number of helplines to help the aged and differently-abled people in various districts across the Union Territory, officials said. The purpose of these helpline numbers is to provide prompt and dependable service to elderly and differently-abled people during the lockdown, they said.

These helplines have both SMS and calling facilities. An elderly person living alone and needing medicines, medical help, food or any other essential item of daily use can contact on these numbers or send a message on them, an official said.

Immediate action will be taken to help the needy, he added. A selected team of volunteers as well as selected police officials would be available at every police station of the district to assist such people, he said.

The helpline numbers for various districts include 9596974434 for Reasi, 9906154100 for Kishtwar, 9906925595 for Ramban, 9622571163, for Ganderbal, 7051404001 for Awantipora and 9596767704 for Baramulla..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.