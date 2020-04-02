14 Tablighi Jamaat congregation attendees traced in UP's Bhadohi test negative for coronavirus

Fourteen persons, including 11 Bangladeshis, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area and kept in an isolation facility here have tested negative for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. "Sample of these 14 were sent to Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi. In the report they have tested negative for coronavirus," Chief Medical Officer Dr Lakshmi Singh said.

Singh said besides the 14, three other samples were also sent, the report of which are awaited. Superintendet of Police Ram Badan Singh said besides the 14, FIR has been registered against seven persons who facilitated their stay in Bhadohi without informing the authorities.

Three Indians along with 11 Bangladeshi nationals, who were on tourist visa, came to Bhadohi on March 4 after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. No information was provided by them or by the organisers in this regard. The Bangladeshi nationals were openly flouting visa norms by roaming and propagating religion, he said.

A large number of delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month. "The 11 Bangladeshi nationals started from Dhaka on February 27 and reached Delhi's Hazrat Nizammudin Markaz. From there, 14 persons arrived in Bhadohi and were staying at a guest house. In the past 25 days, these persons met many people," the SP said.

"They also held religious gatherings at a mosque in Kajipur which were attended by hundreds of people," he said. Meanwhile, in Shahjahanpur district, 11 persons including 9 foreigners were put in quarantine. "Eleven persons including nine persons from Thailand and two from Tamil Nadu have been put in a quarantine facility. Their samples have been sent for testing," Principal, state medical college Abhay Singh said.

Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, Pravin Singh said these people were staying at a guest house here and were found during checking by the police. PTI CORR ABN TDS TDS.

