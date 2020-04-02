Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana cops, health dept staff to get full salary, sops

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:11 IST
Telangana cops, health dept staff to get full salary, sops

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI): The Telangana government would pay incentives to employees of medical and health and police departments, besides releasing full salaries for them, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. The government had, on March 30, decided to implement deferment of salaries to employees including All India services officers and pensioners in the wake of dwindling coffers due to the ongoing lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus. Themove drew flak from the opposition parties as well as the Joint Action Committee of Telangana government employees.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to pay full month salary for medical and health and police employees and staff. He also decided to pay an additional incentive for them. He will announce incentive in a day or two, a press release issued on Wednesday said. A decision to this effect was taken by the Chief MInister at a review meeting held here at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief SecretarySomesh Kumar, DGP Mahendar Reddy, Finance Secretary Sri Ramakrishna attended the meeting, it said. It was decided to cut 75 per cent of salaries of the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, chairmen of various corporations and local public representatives.

The government had said that in respect of all other category of employees, there shall be deferment of 50 per cent in gross salary, except Class-IV employees for Class-IV employees, outsourcing and contract employees, there shall be a deferment of 10 per cent in gross salary, an official release had earlier said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

EU chief proposes Europe-wide unemployment guarantee

The EU on Thursday proposed a bloc-wide guarantee that could raise 100 billion euros 109 billion to aid strained national unemployment schemes as millions of jobs are hit by efforts to slow the coronavirus outbreakThe proposal by European C...

COVID-19: Seven held for attacking health workers in Indore

Seven persons were arrested for the alleged attack on health workers in Taatpatti Bakhal area of Madhya Pradeshs Indore city, an official said on Thursday. A five-member team from the health department had gone to Taatpatti Bakhal on Wednes...

Elections, Ties with China Shaped Iran’s Coronavirus Response

Iranian authorities ignored warnings by doctors in late December and January of an increasing number of patients with high fevers and lung infections in the historic city of Qom, which turned out to be the epicenter of Irans coronavirus out...

Focus on testing, tracing, quarantine; formulate 'staggered' exit strategy from lockdown: PM to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told chief ministers to focus on COVID-19 containment measures -- testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine -- in the next few weeks with a common goal to ensure minimum loss of life, and pitched fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020