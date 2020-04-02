84 Nizamuddin event attendees traced in Guj so far: Police

Police have identified 12 more persons from Gujarat, who had attended last month's religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, taking the number of attendees from the state to 84 so far. Till Wednesday, the state police had identified 72 persons, including a 70-year-old person from Bhavnagar who had died of coronavirus infection after returning from the Nizamuddin event, Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha said in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Among the 12 who were identified in the last 24 hours, eight belong to Surat, while four others are from Ahmedabad, he said. "Search is still on to identify and trace others who had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin, which has become a major source for the spread of coronavirus in the country," Jha added.

Among the 71 persons identified on Wednesday, 34 are from Ahmedabad, 19 from Bhavnagar, 12 from Mehsana, four from Botad and two from Navsari. "All of them have been quarantined," Jha said.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Police have launched a probe into a 'warning' message doing rounds in social media, which alleges that Muslims are deliberately trying to spread the coronavirus and people must not allow vegetable vendors from the community inside their housing societies. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia said efforts are on to nab those who are circulating such message in social media.

While addresing media in Gandhinagar, the DGP said NCC cadets as well as retried policemen will be roped in to ensure that people follow the lockdown orders. "As many as 59 people have been arrested during the lockdown for spreading rumours on social media platforms," he said.

