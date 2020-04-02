Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,172 Tablighi Jamaat meet attendees identified in UP, 884 quarantined: Official

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:59 IST
1,172 Tablighi Jamaat meet attendees identified in UP, 884 quarantined: Official

Uttar Pradesh has identified a total of 1,172 people of the state who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month and has traced and quarantined 884 of them. The mid-March Islamic religious discourse was attended by thousands of Jamaat members, along with hundreds of foreigners -- many of them suspected coronavirus-positive -- and has triggered a nationwide scare of community spread of the virus.

Of the 1,172 jamaat meet attendees identified so far in the state, 884 have been traced and quarantined and their native districts have been informed about the same, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters here on Thursday. Stressing that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given clear directives to maintain utmost care with regard to those who attended the Jamaat meet and others linked to them, Awasthi said a total of 287 foreigners have been found in the state and action will be initiated against them under the Epidemic Act and Disaster management Act.

Of these 287, 286 have been quarantined, said Awasthi, adding 32 FIRs have been registered so far in 13 districts against such people.  The passports of 211 foreigners too have been seized so far, he said. The lockdown is being enforced in the state properly with the all the borders, including inter-district ones and the international one with Nepal, having been sealed completely, said the additional home secretary, adding the movement has been sealed effectively.

The checkup and scrutiny of people returning from Tablighi Jamaat is going on strictly and action will be taken against all those found hiding information.  He also urged people to provide information about such people if they are not coming forward and identifying themselves. Giving district-wise break up of the Tablighi Jamaat people in the state, he said, 304 people have been identified in Meerut, 145 in Bareilly, 197 in Varanasi, 187 in Gorakhpur, 104 in Agra, 70 in Gautambudh Nagar, 69 in Lucknow, 40 in Allahabad, 33 in Kanpur and 24 others in districts falling in Lucknow zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Two arrested for allegedly spreading rumours related to coronavirus on WhatsApp group in Greater Noida: Police.

Two arrested for allegedly spreading rumours related to coronavirus on WhatsApp group in Greater Noida Police....

New e-NAM features allow farmers to trade from warehouse, collection centres

The government on Thursday launched new features in electronic agriculture market platform e-NAM, enabling direct trading from warehouses as well as collection centres of farmers producers organisations FPOs as part of its effort to deconge...

DRDO develops bio-suit to keep health personnel safe from COVID-19

Defense Research and Development Organisation DRDO has developed a bio-suit to keep the medical, paramedical and other personnel engaged in combating COVID-19 safe from the deadly virus. Scientists at various DRDO laboratories have applied ...

Insure coal workers for minimum Rs 50 lakh against death due to Covid-19: INMF to Coal India

New Delhi, Apr 2 PTI&#160;INTUC-affiliated trade body&#160;INMF&#160;has put forth a demand before Coal India that all workers irrespective of activities they are involved in, should have an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh in case of death du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020