Maha: 15 of family caught violating home quarantine norms

The police nabbed 15 persons of a family, who were stamped for home quarantine, at Wadgaon checkpost on Pune-Mumbai Highway amid the COVID-19 lockdown, police said on Thursday. The Wadgaon-Maval police intercepted the vehicle on Wednesday morning after noticing home-quarantine stamps on the occupants, assistant sub-inspector Vishwas Ambekar said.

The Mumbai-based family, along with the driver, has now been sent for institutional qurantine at Wadgaon, he said, adding that a case was registered against the driver under the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Act. "The family is from Andheri and had gone to attend a funeral at a village in Osmanabad district. On March 31, the local administration had stamped them and instructed them to remain under home quarantine there," the official said.

However, they violated the instructions and started their return journey to Mumbai, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.