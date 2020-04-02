8 new positive cases detected in J-K, first coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 70 even as the first coronavirus patient of the valley -- a 67-year-old woman from the old city area -- was discharged from hospital after recovering from the disease. "Today, eight people tested positive taking the number of coronavirus cases in the union territory to 70," Director National Health Mission (NHM) Bhupinder Kumar told reporters in Jammu. He said five cases have been reported from Jammu and three from the Kashmir valley. The five infected people in Jammu are contacts of old cases and similarly in Kashmir, one has a travel history to Saudi Arabia and two are from contacts of positive cases.

Kumar said the first positive case for coronavirus in Kashmir has recovered and has been discharged. On March 18, the woman, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, tested positive. The first positive case in the valley had prompted authorities to impose restrictions in many parts of the city which were later extended to entire union territory after more cases came were detected.

According to the daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus, out of the 70 positive cases, 65 are active cases, three have recovered and two have died. Out of the 70, fifty-three are from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division. Till date 17,677 people who came in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance. While 10, 694 persons are in home quarantine, including in facilities operated by the government, 622 are in hospital quarantine, 65 in hospital isolation and 4,109 under home surveillance. Besides, 2187 persons have completed their 28 days surveillance period. The bulletin further said till date 1,084 samples have been sent for testing of which 1,010 have tested negative, 70 positive and reports of four are awaited.

