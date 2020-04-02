Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 new positive cases detected in J-K, first coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

PTI | Srinagar/Jammu | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:20 IST
8 new positive cases detected in J-K, first coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 70 even as the first coronavirus patient of the valley -- a 67-year-old woman from the old city area -- was discharged from hospital after recovering from the disease.  "Today, eight people tested positive taking the number of coronavirus cases in the union territory to 70," Director National Health Mission (NHM) Bhupinder Kumar told reporters in Jammu. He said five cases have been reported from Jammu and three from the Kashmir valley. The five infected people in Jammu are contacts of old cases and similarly in Kashmir, one has a travel history to Saudi Arabia and two are from contacts of positive cases.

Kumar said the first positive case for coronavirus in Kashmir has recovered and has been discharged. On March 18, the woman, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, tested positive. The first positive case in the valley had prompted authorities to impose restrictions in many parts of the city which were later extended to entire union territory after more cases came were detected.

According to the daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus, out of the 70 positive cases, 65 are active cases, three have recovered and two have died. Out of the 70, fifty-three are from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division. Till date 17,677 people who came in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance. While 10, 694 persons are in home quarantine, including in facilities operated by the government, 622 are in hospital quarantine, 65 in hospital isolation and 4,109 under home surveillance. Besides, 2187 persons have completed their 28 days surveillance period. The bulletin further said till date 1,084 samples have been sent for testing of which 1,010 have tested negative, 70 positive and reports of four are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-How elite U.S. college students brought Covid-19 home from campus

Like many American colleges, Vanderbilt University in Nashville announced last month it was closing its dormitories and putting classes online because of the growing threat of coronavirus. It said it was acting out of an abundance of cautio...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued to rise on Thursday, after the World Health Organization said the global case count would reach 1 million and the death toll 50,000 in the next few days and economic pain deepened with ...

Pelosi forms bipartisan panel to oversee $2 trillion coronavirus relief

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will form a bipartisan select committee on the coronavirus crisis to oversee the spending of 2 trillion Congress has approved to respond to the pandemic.Pelosi told rep...

-Thousands of U.S. banks may sit out small-business rescue plan on liability worries -sources

Thousands of U.S. banks, including some of the countrys largest lenders, have said they may not participate in the federal governments small-business rescue program due to concerns about taking on too much legal and financial risk, five peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020