Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt erred with low COVID testing; unplanned lockdown caused chaos, pain to millions:Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:44 IST
Govt erred with low COVID testing; unplanned lockdown caused chaos, pain to millions:Cong

The Congress on Thursday came down heavily on the government accusing it of low coronavirus testing, with party president Sonia Gandhi alleging that its "unplanned" implementation of countrywide lockdown caused "chaos and pain" to millions of migrant workers. Blaming the government for not giving any thought to the deteriorating economic situation, the party demanded setting up of a task force of world experts for measures to revive the economy.

The demands were made after a four-hour meeting of the party's highest decision making body, where top Congress leaders deliberated on the situation due to the coronavirus lockdown. The CWC resolved that the government has "miserably failed to provide adequate livelihood support to the poor" as its financial action plan was "miserly, hopelessly inadequate and left out several vulnerable sections".

It also suggested that the government come out with 'financial action plan 2' to help those affected due to the lockdown. Though the BJP accused the Congress of playing politics at a time when India was facing an epidemic, the opposition party brushed aside the criticism saying it is highlighting shortcomings in the system as a constructive opposition.

Sonia Gandhi criticised the government for its "unplanned" implementation of the lockdown and causing hardships to the poor. "The 21-day national lockdown may have been necessary but the unplanned manner in which it has been implemented has caused chaos and pain in the lives of millions of migrant workers all over India," she said.

On containment and treatment of COVID-19, the CWC resolution said, "The government has erred in adopting a strategy of limited testing. A lockdown or any other kind of restriction is futile unless it is accompanied by extensive testing." "The flawed strategy must be revised and testing must be scaled up urgently," it said. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said the Congress stands as one with the nation to take on the challenge of the pandemic. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre for its alleged lack of assistance to the poor especially migrant workers.

"No country in the world has attempted a lockdown with huge migrant labour without arranging for their stay, food and ration and pushing them back home," party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said quoting Rahul Gandhi. "India needs to prepare for the economic devastation," Rahul tweeted.

Urging the Congress to act as a watchdog, he said, "We need to ensure that the most vulnerable and poor are protected comprehensively. Also, let's take the message that we need to take special care of our senior citizens and elders." AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed Uttar Pradesh had faced the "maximum burnt" of "heart-rending" scenes of migrant labour returning home. "People are now being quarantined in inhuman conditions and sprayed with insecticides," she said,.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram said the government had not fully understood the "enormity" of the crisis. "Dear @amitshah ji, to quote @narendramodi, criticism is the essence of democracy. @incIndia has only the national interest in mind -which means the interests of those Indian nationals your Govt overlooked in its #LockdownWithoutPlan &its inadequate financial package," party leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and senior leaders AK Antony, Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge, were among those who addressed the CWC meet through video conferencing. Sonia Gandhi said COVID does not differentiate between political ideology, religion, caste or gender, noting that the choices people make will have a direct impact on their families, neighbour, communities and the nation.

The country is in the midst of an unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis that has caused "untold suffering" across the world but also "reaffirmed the bonds of brotherhood" that unite humanity, she said. The CWC alleged the government had not given any serious thought to the deteriorating economic situation in the country and it had erred in adopting the policy of limited testing for COVID-19.

It called for ensuring maintenance of supply of goods and services so that people can access their daily household need items and also urged the government to take steps to re-start the engines of economic growth. The committee also called for making adequate and comprehensive preparations for immediate harvesting and procurement of wheat and other rabi crops at minimum support price.

"The CWC demands that the government should immediately appoint an Economic Task Force consisting of world renowned economists to suggest an emergency plan within one week; a short to medium term plan within one month; and a medium to long term plan within three months in order to protect and revive the economy," said the CWC statement read out by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. The Congress also called for cutting GST rates for a period of three months on goods of mass consumption, mandatorily postponing tax payment deadlines and EMI dates to June 30 and beyond.

Earlier during the meeting four Congress chief ministers, Amarinder Singh Bhupesh Baghel Ashok Gehlot and V Narayanasamy listed measures on steps being taken to contain the virus, but called for central assistance due to inadequate financial resources as Centre was not releasing state's share in GST. PTI SKC AAR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19: TN unveils incentive package to step up equipment, drug manufacture

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday unveiled a special incentive package which includes capital subsidy, interest subvention and purchase guarantee for industries to incentivise production of medical equipment and drugs to tackle the scou...

2 absconding Tablighi Jamaat attendees among 4 held in Greater Noida

Two absconding persons, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhis Nizamuddin last month, were held in Greater Noida and quarantined on Thursday, police said. Two others, who had provided shelter to the Jamaat attendees, were also arrested ...

Britain to target 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by month-end

Britain is aiming for 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by the end of April, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, an increase of around tenfold from current levels.I am now setting the goal of 100,000 tests per day by the end of thi...

Egypt to increase strategic staple reserves to 6 months

Egypt will aim to boost it strategic reserves of staple commodities to six months to ensure supply during the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday.Egypt has enough reserves of staple commodities sufficient ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020