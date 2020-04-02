Do not blame a "specific religion" for coronavirus spread is Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's appeal

Spiritual guru, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Thursday appealed to the people not to blame a "specific religion" for the spread of coronavirus and stressed there should be no division in the name of caste and creed. The Yoga guru's appeal came at a time when Nizamuddin West in Delhi has emerged as an epicentre for the spread of coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in an Islamic congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat from March 1-15 and returned to their states.

Incidentally, some sections in Tamil Nadu have also pointed out at the large gathering of followers at Isha Foundation, founded by the Sadhguru, during the Mahashivrathri celebrations here in February, vis-a-vis spread of coronavirus. The foundation has however, clarified that none at the centre was affected with the virus and that it had already put in place all required precautions.

On Thursday, describing the contagion as "a very dangerous pandemic," Vasudev said one should be a part of the solution and not that of the problem. "At a time like this, let us not create divisions in the name of religion, caste and creed. This is the time that as a generation of people we must stand up and see that this pandemic does not transform itself into a major calamity for this generation," he said in a video message.

He further said that by behaving responsibly and consciously we can ensure this pandemic passes off as a "minor aberration but not a major calamity." "One important thing is don't use social media in an irresponsible way. Do not propagate ideas that a specific or particular religion is the basis of the spread of coronarivus. Let's not do that," he added.

When there was a serious problem in front of us, we should not create divisions in the society and further the problem, he added.

