YPF investors ask U.S. Supreme Court to revive $16.1 bln judgment against Argentina

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 00:36 IST
YPF investors ask U.S. Supreme Court to revive $16.1 bln judgment against Argentina

Investment firms Petersen Energia ​and Eton Park petitioned the U.S. Supreme ​Court on Wednesday to reinstate a $16.1 ‌billion judgment ​against Argentina in the long-running YPF litigation.

The petition seeks to overturn a March decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ‌which held the claims belonged in Argentine courts rather than the United States. That decision overturned a judgment entered after more than a decade of litigation. The investors argue the ruling improperly allows ‌a foreign nation to rely on its own laws to avoid liability in U.S. courts. BACKGROUND

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