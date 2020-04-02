Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-04-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 22:44 IST
Gehlot appeals to Tablighi Jamaat attendees to report for COVID-19 screening

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appeal to the attendees of a congregation in the coronavirus-hotspot Tablighi Jamaat centre in Delhi and those who came in contact with them to voluntarily report for screening. The chief minister also called upon people to cooperate in efforts against coronavirus spread and said that those who have travel history and have any symptoms should come forward.

“This is in the interest of their own life and in the interest of entire humanity, society and the country,” he said. On the Tablighi Jamaat meet, he said, "The congregation should have stopped immediately. Action against those who are responsible for failing the objectives of the lockdown should be taken." Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as an epicentre for spread of the coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a congregation from March 1-15. Many of the participants have tested positive for COVID-19 in several states.

The chief minister, who chaired a high-level meeting, also directed officials to conduct tests on the basis of random survey which will help in assessing the real status of the virus spread. He said that survey should be focused on places with high footfalls. Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Energy Minister B D Kalla, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Chief Secretary DB Gupta and other senior officials were present in the meeting..

