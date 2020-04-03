UP Deputy CM Sharma gives Rs 1.5 cr from MLA fund for fight against COVID-19

Lucknow, Apr 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has given Rs 1.5 crore from his MLA Local Area Development fund as a contribution in the fight against coronavirus, his office here said on Friday. "The DyCM has given Rs 1.5 crore for Lucknow, Raebareli and Agra. Besides this he also gave one day's salary to the CM's distress relief fund," an official statement said.

The fund will be used to purchase equipment and other items necessary to protect people from coronavirus, it said. Sharma also recommended that Rs 1 crore from this amount be issued for Lucknow and Rs 25 lakh each for Agra and Rae Bareli to deal with COVID-19 related issues, the statement said.

Appealing to people to strictly follow lockdown rules, Sharma said the government had started doorstep delivery of essential commodities across the state and that there would be no shortage of essential goods. The state government is ready to tackle coronavirus and all arrangements have been made in this regard, he said.

