Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boatman ferries essential commodities to families stranded on Kerala island amid lockdown

In the Kerala backwaters in Kuttanad, a 50-year-old boatman is ferrying essential commodities including rice and grains, to around 60 families on an island here, who have been left with no mode of transportation after the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:35 IST
Boatman ferries essential commodities to families stranded on Kerala island amid lockdown
Boatman Sabu purchases commodities from Alappuzha market and delivers them to families on the island. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the Kerala backwaters in Kuttanad, a 50-year-old boatman is ferrying essential commodities including rice and grains, to around 60 families on an island here, who have been left with no mode of transportation after the coronavirus lockdown. Sabu, the owner of an engine-fitted fibre boat, visits the market in Alappuzha town, buys all the required commodities and delivers them to the families stranded on the island.

"They reach me over the phone and tell me what they need. I purchase the items from the town and deliver it to their homes. Ever since the lockdown, there are no public boat services. While I am also afraid of coronavirus, there are 60 families who depend on me," Sabu said on Friday. He said that it is his duty to deliver the commodities to those in need.

Omana, one of the residents of the island, said that they have been living at the mercy of the 'good boatman' ever since the lockdown. "We used to purchase everything from the town ourselves and travel via boats. However, since the lockdown was imposed, the boat services have come to a halt. Thanks to Sabu that we are not starving here," Omana said.

Another resident of the island, Saji, said that they have been completely cut off from the rest of the world since the lockdown and added that it is only due to the boatman that they get to have food on time. The entire country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of at least 56 people and infected over 2,000 others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

UNGA adopts resolution on COVID-19, calls for global cooperation to fight pandemic

The UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted its first resolution on the coronavirus pandemic co-sponsored by India and 187 other nations, calling for intensified global cooperation to defeat the deadly disease that is causing severe dis...

LAHDC executive councillor writes to LG, alleges misuse of magistrate power against him

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council LAHDC, Kargil, Executive Councillor Mohd Ali Chandan has approached Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur alleging misuse of magistrate power against him by the local administration and sought necessary a...

960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, including UK & US nationals blacklisted, visas cancelled

Four Americans, nine Britishers and six Chinese nationals were among the 960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat activists who were blacklisted and their tourist visas cancelled by the Union Home Ministry, officials said on Friday. The foreign Jamaat m...

Small wonders: Kids empty piggy banks to join COVID-19 fight

In a heart-warming gesture, children in Gujarat are emptying their humble piggy banks and donating their little savings to help fight the coronavirus crisis and provide relief to poor people affected by the ongoing lockdown. They have enthu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020