108 out of 140 COVID-19 positive in AP attended Nizamuddin event

Hundred and fourty people tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Friday including 108 who had attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, informed Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy led government to media. In the last 24 hours, the total number of people who have been tested positive has reached 161, the Chief Minister's Office further stated in a press statement .

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2088 coronavirus positive cases in India out of which 156 have been cured/discharged people. The death toll has reached 53 across the country. (ANI)

