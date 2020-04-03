Left Menu
Development News Edition

LAHDC executive councillor writes to LG, alleges misuse of magistrate power against him

PTI | Ladakh | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:03 IST
LAHDC executive councillor writes to LG, alleges misuse of magistrate power against him

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, Executive Councillor Mohd Ali Chandan has approached Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur alleging misuse of magistrate power against him by the local administration and sought necessary action in the matter, according to official documents. The move comes after the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kargil-Ladakh wrote to the LG on March 28, noting that Chandan crossed many check posts without permission from the competent authorities and tried to enter the cantonment zone in violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Two days after the ADM's letter, Chandan wrote to Mathur saying that the District Magistrate is misusing his power to subjugate the functioning of LAHDC- Kargil and issuing the correspondence based on false allegations made against him. Chandan said that being the executive councillor for health, he was getting distress calls from the general public from different parts of the district regarding health emergencies arising due to COVID-19.

Following which, the executive councillor said he planned visit to parts of the district for which he "had already informed the chairman/chief executive officer, LAHDC, Kargil and Senior Superintendent of Police because it was the dire need of the hour and the least that I could have done in such a situation of pandemic", the letter said. He claimed the "attitude of the District Magistrate is nothing more than a well-planned conspiracy to publicly defame me in particular".

Chandan, who is executive councillor for health, agri, revenue and forest among others, sought initiation of necessary action into the matter by the LG. Meanwhile, Zakir Hussain, Block Development Council (BDC), Sodh Kargil (Ladakh), also wrote to Mathur on Friday seeking initiation of a "genuine enquiry" into the matter to ensure smooth functioning of the system to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. Hussain said the report against Chandan over alleged violation of Section 144 by the local administration was "unreasonable".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus weighs sharp cut in A320 series plane production -sources

Airbus is studying a sharp cut in output of its top-selling A320 plane series in light of industrial and delivery challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis, four people familiar with the matter said. Airbus may have to cut its official mon...

US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of payrolls, business activity data

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, with investors awaiting data on non-farm payrolls and business activity to assess the extent of the economic hit from the coronavirus.Wall Street gained about 2 on Thursday as oil soared on hints of ...

Indian-origin doctor leads COVID-19 safety equipment campaign

An Indian-origin doctor campaigning for better access to the personal protection equipment PPE for medics across hospitals, dealing with the rapidly rising cases of the novel coronavirus, on Friday, welcomed the UK governments updated guida...

Light physical activity linked to better daily function in stroke survivors: Study

Stroke survivors who take leisurely walks or attend to nonstrenuous household chores may experience fewer physical limitations than their more sedentary peers, according to a study which may lead to better clinical recovery guidelines for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020