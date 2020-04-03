16 Tablighi Jamaat attendees from Karnataka's Hassan quarantined
Sixteen Tablighi Jamaat attendees from Hassan have been quarantined in the wake of novel coronavirus, District Collector R Girish said on Friday.ANI | Hassan (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:47 IST
Sixteen Tablighi Jamaat attendees from Hassan have been quarantined in the wake of novel coronavirus, District Collector R Girish said on Friday. Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, had earlier said that as many as 400 coronavirus patients were found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster at Nizamuddin in Delhi.
The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2,301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
At present, there are 2,088 COVID-19 active cases in the country. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh moves SC claiming he was not in Delhi on Dec 16, 2012
After HC dismissal of plea, Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh moves SC claiming he was not in Delhi at time of crime in Dec 2012.
SC dismisses curative petition of 2012 Delhi gang-rape convict
Nirbhaya convict's wife faints outside Delhi court after order reserved on plea seeking stay on execution
Teachers to evaluate work for annual exams from home; board exams' evaluation suspended: Delhi govt