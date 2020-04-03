5 security personnel injured in Pak firing along LoC in J-K

Five security personnel were injured in firing by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said

The unprovoked ceasefire violation took place in Sunderbani sector of the district, they said

The injured were admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.